Pangilinan to farmers' children: Thank your parents for feeding Philippines

TUGUEGARAO, CAGAYAN, MARCH 12, 2022 -- Vice-presidential aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan asked farmers' children to thank their parents for feeding the country.

Addressing about 1,000 mostly young people here at the St. Peter and Paul Cathedral grounds, Pangilinan said, ?"Sino ang may tatay o nanay na magsasaka [ang nandito]? Taas ang kamay. Pag uwi ninyo, pasalamatan ang inyong tatay at nanay. Dahil sila ang nagpapakain sa ating bansa."

?"Pag nawala ang magsasaka, ano ang mangyayari sa atin? Walang pagkain, gutom. Pag ginugutom, nagkakasakit. Buhay ang kapalit kapag nawala ang magsasaka at mangingisda," he said.

?Pangilinan lauded the young people who have been coming out in droves to support the Team Robredo-Pangilinan (TROPA). He said that voters play the lead role in the elections and should not exchange their vote for money.

The crowd started chanting, "Hindi kami bayad."

And Pangilinan chanted back, "Hindi kami bayad. Abunado pa nga kami."

"Iyan ang kakaiba sa kampanyang ito. Iyan ang kakaiba sa kampanya ng 2022 elections. Dahil sa taong-bayan ay naninindigan. Ang taong-bayan tumataya. Ang taong-bayan ay kumikilos para sa mga lider na mayroong tapat at totoong hangarin," he said.

He repeated his appeal to TROPA volunteers and supporters to go house-to-house and woo others to vote for the Leni-Kiko ticket in the May 9, 2022 elections.

Pangilinan joins Vice President Leni Robredo and their senatorial candidates Leila de Lima (proxy) and Dick Gordon in their sortie to the so-called Solid North for the domination of the political dynasty of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

"Tayo lamang sa mga kandidato pag-ka-bise-presidente ang ginagawang sentro ang agrikultura, ang ating magsasaka, ang ating mangingisda," he said.

Pangilinan brings with him copies of his Batas Sagip Saka as "resibo", or proof of campaign promises fulfilled. He distributes them to local government officials and tells them to avail themselves of the law that mandates them to buy food and other agricultural products directly from farmers and fisherfolk at fair prices and without public bidding.

The vice-presidential aspirant paid a courtesy call to Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba.

Cagayan is an agricultural province that produces rice, corn, peanuts, beans, and fruits. Livestock products include cattle, hogs, carabaos, and poultry. Fishing is also a major source of livelihood.