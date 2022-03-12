Submit Release
News Search

There were 806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,498 in the last 365 days.

HSJ News Release: Applicants Sought to Fill Vacancies on the Disciplinary Board of the Hawaii Supreme Court

HONOLULU – The Nominating Committee of the Hawaii Supreme Court is seeking to fill four attorney and two non-attorney positions on the Disciplinary Board of the Hawaii Supreme Court. Applicants from all islands are invited to apply.

The terms for these positions will begin July 1, 2022 and expire on June 30, 2025. Full terms are for a period of three years.

The Disciplinary Board oversees the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which investigates allegations of attorney misconduct and incapacity, and recommends appropriate action to the Hawaii Supreme Court to effectuate the purposes of its Disciplinary Rules.

Qualifications for Disciplinary Board positions include sound judgment, and a willingness and ability to devote time to perform necessary duties, including learning the procedures, methods, and functions of the Board. Other qualifications include experience in specialized areas that will aid in the evaluation and analysis of complaints and recommendations for discipline.

The application deadline is Friday, April 30, 2021. Those wishing to be considered should submit a resume and letter indicating their interest to:

Liam Deeley Nominating Committee 212 Merchant St., Suite 200 Honolulu, Hawaii 96813 [email protected] 

# # #

Media contact:

Jan Kagehiro

Communications & Community Relations Director

Hawaii State Judiciary

417 S. King St. Suite 212

Honolulu, HI  96813

Office:  808-539-4914

Mobile:  808-260-5423

You just read:

HSJ News Release: Applicants Sought to Fill Vacancies on the Disciplinary Board of the Hawaii Supreme Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.