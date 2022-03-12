HSJ News Release: Applicants Sought to Fill Vacancies on the Disciplinary Board of the Hawaii Supreme Court

HONOLULU – The Nominating Committee of the Hawaii Supreme Court is seeking to fill four attorney and two non-attorney positions on the Disciplinary Board of the Hawaii Supreme Court. Applicants from all islands are invited to apply.

The terms for these positions will begin July 1, 2022 and expire on June 30, 2025. Full terms are for a period of three years.

The Disciplinary Board oversees the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which investigates allegations of attorney misconduct and incapacity, and recommends appropriate action to the Hawaii Supreme Court to effectuate the purposes of its Disciplinary Rules.

Qualifications for Disciplinary Board positions include sound judgment, and a willingness and ability to devote time to perform necessary duties, including learning the procedures, methods, and functions of the Board. Other qualifications include experience in specialized areas that will aid in the evaluation and analysis of complaints and recommendations for discipline.

The application deadline is Friday, April 30, 2021. Those wishing to be considered should submit a resume and letter indicating their interest to:

Liam Deeley Nominating Committee 212 Merchant St., Suite 200 Honolulu, Hawaii 96813 [email protected]

# # #

Media contact:

Jan Kagehiro

Communications & Community Relations Director

Hawaii State Judiciary

417 S. King St. Suite 212

Honolulu, HI 96813

Office: 808-539-4914

Mobile: 808-260-5423