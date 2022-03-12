Submit Release
Inslee issues update to proclamation to rescind statewide face covering policy

Today, Gov. Jay Inslee updated Proclamation 20-25 (Washington Ready) to rescind the face covering requirement in most places.

The face covering requirement will remain in place in healthcare settings, long-term care facilities, and correctional facilities and jails. In addition, Proclamation 20-25 is also updated to protect the right of all persons to continue wearing a face covering in any setting, except that individuals may be required to remove their face coverings briefly for identification purposes or in order to comply with state or federal law. 

Due to the continuing COVID-19 threat, it is critical to continue protecting and supporting those individuals who are immunocompromised or medically vulnerable, or who remain concerned for their own health or the health of their family or community. Inslee encourages people to be kind and compassionate to individuals, students and businesses that choose to continue wearing face masks. 

This emergency order is effective March 12, 2022.

Proclamation 20-25.19

