Submit Release
News Search

There were 806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,503 in the last 365 days.

HHFDC Offers Repurchased Units for Sale

Posted on Mar 11, 2022 in News

Hawaii Housing Finance & Development Corporation For Immediate Release: March 11, 2022

HONOLULU—The Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. is accepting applications from first-time homebuyers interested in buying a repurchased condominium unit through its Affordable Resale Program.

The current offering consists of six HHFDC-owned condominium units in several popular projects, including the Kapiolani Residence tower near Ala Moana Center. Other available units are in the Holomua on Kalakaua Avenue and Rycroft Terrace in the Kakaako-Ala Moana neighborhood.

Other units may be offered under the program as they become available.

An eligible applicant must be a first-time homebuyer who does not own any unit anywhere in the world, and must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident alien, as well as be a Hawaii resident. The applicant must also agree to reside in the unit through the time of ownership. Additionally, an applicant must meet area median income requirements and agree to abide by HHFDC’s 10-year buyback and shared appreciate equity clauses.

Visit Hawaii Housing Finance & Development Corporation (dbedt.hawaii.gov/hhfdc) for more information including how to apply. Applications are being accepted online at this time through April 11, 2022, 4:00 p.m. Email questions to hhfdc.ress@hawaii.gov.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT: Gordon Pang Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation (808) 341-4069

You just read:

HHFDC Offers Repurchased Units for Sale

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.