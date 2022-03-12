THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, MARCH 11, 2022

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210
MONDAY, MARCH 14, 2022
On Monday, the House is not in session.
TUESDAY, MARCH 15, 2022
On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (10 bills)
H.R. 268 – To provide for the boundary of the Palo Alto Battlefield National Historic Park to be adjusted, to authorize the donation of land to the United States for addition to that historic park, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Vela – Natural Resources)
H.R. 1908 – Ka‘ena Point National Heritage Area Act (Rep. Case – Natural Resources)
H.R. 1931 – Japanese American Confinement Education Act, as amended (Rep. Matsui – Natural Resources)
H.R. 2899– To direct the Secretary of the Interior to conduct a study to assess the suitability and feasibility of designating areas within the island of Guam as a National Heritage Area, and for other purposes (Rep. San Nicolas – Natural Resources)
H.R. 3113 – Modernizing Access to Our Public Land Act, as amended (Rep. Moore (UT) – Natural Resources)
H.R. 3197– Save the Liberty Theatre Act of 2021 (Rep. Johnson (LA) – Natural Resources)
H.R. 4380 – To designate the El Paso Community Healing Garden National Memorial, and for other purposes (Rep. Escobar – Natural Resources)
H.R. 5001 – Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins Recovery Act, as amended (Rep. Neguse – Natural Resources)
H.R. 6434 – Japanese American WWII History Network (Rep. Obernolte – Natural Resources)
WEDNESDAY MARCH 16, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK
On Wednesday and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.
H.R. 963 – FAIR Act of 2022 (Rep. Johnson (GA) – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 2116– CROWN Act of 2022 (Rep. Watson Coleman – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)
Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to Trade with Russia
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 963 and H.R. 2116. Amendments to H.R. 963 were due to Rules at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
