Submit Release
News Search

There were 814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,501 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Justice Minister of Georgia

AZERBAIJAN, March 11 - 11 march 2022, 12:40

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Justice of Georgia Rati Bregadze.

The sides noted that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are developing successfully in various areas, including transport, energy and trade.

During the conversation, they stressed the importance of conducting exchange of experience between the ministries of justice of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The sides expressed confidence that Rati Bregadze`s visit to Azerbaijan and the Memorandum of Cooperation signed between the ministries during the trip will contribute to the expansion of relations in this field.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Justice Minister of Georgia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.