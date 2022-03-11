Submit Release
Clay Center man sentenced to more than nine years in prison for sex crimes

KANSAS, March 11 - CLAY CENTER – (March 11, 2022) – A Clay Center man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for sex crimes committed between April and November 2018, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Jonathan Moore, 29, was sentenced yesterday in Clay County District Court by Judge John Bosch on one count of criminal sodomy, one count of indecent liberties with a child and one count of sexual exploitation of a child. Bosch sentenced Moore to 109 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility. Moore pleaded no contest to the charges on January 10, 2022.

The case was investigated by the Clay Center Police Department, Marysville Police Department, the Topeka Police Department, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.  

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Amy Norton and Clay County Attorney Joel Mason.

