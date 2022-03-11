Travellers are advised that resurfacing of the northbound lane of the Malahat section of Highway 1 between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill is rescheduled for the week of March 14.
The work was slated to start overnight on Friday, March 11, at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Saturday, March 12. Due to wet weather conditions, resurfacing this stretch of Highway 1 is now planned for late next week.
This Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will issue a traffic advisory before work begins.
https://news.gov.bc.ca/26374
