Travellers are advised that resurfacing of the northbound lane of the Malahat section of Highway 1 between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill is rescheduled for the week of March 14.

The work was slated to start overnight on Friday, March 11, at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Saturday, March 12. Due to wet weather conditions, resurfacing this stretch of Highway 1 is now planned for late next week.

This Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will issue a traffic advisory before work begins.