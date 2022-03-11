March 20 proclaimed B.C. Francophonie Day

CANADA, March 11 - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs, has issued a proclamation to mark the 20th annual B.C. Francophonie Day.

In advance of B.C. Francophonie Day and International Francophonie Day, Dix hosted a virtual celebration with the francophone community, and honoured the francophone arts and culture sector.

“La Journée de la francophonie en Colombie-Britannique celebrates the great contributions made by francophones and francophiles to the development of the cultural, social and economic life of British Columbia,” said Dix. “This year, we recognize the resiliency of the francophone arts and culture sector throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and give thanks to the artists and organizations who lift our spirts through their creations. Arts and culture remain indispensable to our physical, emotional and mental well-being.”

Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, said: “B.C. Francophonie Day is an important opportunity to honour people of francophone heritage in this province. This year’s theme highlights the francophone arts and culture sector, providing well-deserved recognition for the people and organizations in this sector for their vital contributions. We know the past two years have presented unprecedented challenges. I applaud your incredible resilience and ability to pivot and adapt to keep B.C. strong.”

At a virtual celebration, Dix presented the B.C. Francophonie Day award to the Conseil culturel et artistique francophone de la Colombie-Britannique in recognition of its work to help francophone artists and organizations pivot to virtual productions and performances.

“Thanks to the Conseil culturel et artistique francophone de la Colombie-Britannique, British Columbians never stopped creating or accessing francophone arts and culture,” Dix said.

To mark B.C. Francophonie Day and International Francophonie Day, the Province will raise the Franco-Columbian flag outside the B.C. Parliament Buildings on March 20. There are more than 70,000 francophone and more than 300,000 French-speaking people in British Columbia living in all regions of the province.