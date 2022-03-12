House Democrats Fund the Government For The People; Hold Putin Accountable

and provides urgently needed support to the Ukrainian people. I am particularly proud to see this legislation include Community Project Funding, resources for Full Service Community Schools, additional federal dollars for an Election Assistance Commission program that encourages college students to become poll workers, as well as a 21% increase in Member Representational Allowance that would enable Members to increase Congressional staff salaries to allow the House to recruit and retain a diverse, talented workforce. I am grateful to the Members of the Appropriations Committee for their hard work on this omnibus and look forward to President Biden signing it into law.

That same night, a bipartisan coalition in the House voted against the importation of Russian oil, coal, and gas – the lifeblood of Vladimir Putin’s regime. I was proud to bring this legislation to the Floor and stand with the Ukrainian people as they fight back against despotism. This bill would not only ban Russian energy but also calls for Russia’s removal from the World Trade Organization, and reauthorizes the Global Magnitsky Act, which enforces sanctions against those who violate human rights and engage in corruption. The House came together to show Ukrainians, Russians, and everyone around the world that Americans will not shrink from this fight.