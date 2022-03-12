Submit Release
News Search

There were 447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,288 in the last 365 days.

Life Coach and Former Professional Football Player Joins The Tucson Festival of Books

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coach Reggie Ward’s The Power of I: 10 Inspirational Lessons Conquering Life's Challenges & Embracing Who You Are!! is an inspirational book that offers a literary blueprint for managing one’s emotions and making better decisions in life. Coach Reggie Ward will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s entourage of featured authors for the Tucson Festival of Books this March 12-13 at the University of Arizona.

The book opens with a quote by John L. Buckley, “Most people don’t plan to fail, they simply fail to plan.” The statement resonates profundity in itself but Reggie argues that it lacks one crucial component: the titular “I” which stands for inspiration. He writes, “...if you do include inspiration in your life plan, it provides inner strength, clarifies your mindset, and most of all, completes the mark of maximizing your ability to cope with life’s ups and downs.” The Power of "I" will inspire readers to utilize their gifts and talents to conquer life's challenges, discover their identity and life’s purpose.

Coach Reggie Ward is a native of Long Beach California, a mentor, life coach, and former professional football player. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and has been married 22 years to his loving wife, Rhonda.

Interested readers may purchase their copy at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online retailers.

About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising

Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.

Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.

Shane Reed
Bookmarc Alliance
+1 5107360001
shane@bookmarcalliance.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Life Coach and Former Professional Football Player Joins The Tucson Festival of Books

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.