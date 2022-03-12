Life Coach and Former Professional Football Player Joins The Tucson Festival of Books
EINPresswire.com/ -- Coach Reggie Ward’s The Power of I: 10 Inspirational Lessons Conquering Life's Challenges & Embracing Who You Are!! is an inspirational book that offers a literary blueprint for managing one’s emotions and making better decisions in life. Coach Reggie Ward will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s entourage of featured authors for the Tucson Festival of Books this March 12-13 at the University of Arizona.
The book opens with a quote by John L. Buckley, “Most people don’t plan to fail, they simply fail to plan.” The statement resonates profundity in itself but Reggie argues that it lacks one crucial component: the titular “I” which stands for inspiration. He writes, “...if you do include inspiration in your life plan, it provides inner strength, clarifies your mindset, and most of all, completes the mark of maximizing your ability to cope with life’s ups and downs.” The Power of "I" will inspire readers to utilize their gifts and talents to conquer life's challenges, discover their identity and life’s purpose.
Coach Reggie Ward is a native of Long Beach California, a mentor, life coach, and former professional football player. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and has been married 22 years to his loving wife, Rhonda.
Interested readers may purchase their copy at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online retailers.
About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising
Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.
Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.
Shane Reed
