Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 3.11.22

Published: Mar 11, 2022

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Adrian Diaz, 40, of San Francisco, has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of External Affairs at the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. Diaz has been Director, State Government Relations at the University of California, Berkeley since 2015, where he held multiple positions from 2005 to 2015, including Government Relations Representative, Assistant Director of State Government Relations and Associate Director of State Government Relations. Diaz was Legislative Director of UC State Government Relations for the University of California Office of the President in 2013. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $155,004. Diaz is a Democrat.

Stephanie Landregan, 69, of Glendale, has been reappointed to the State Mining and Geology Board, where she has served since 2015. Landregan has been Program Director of Landscape Architecture at the University of California, Los Angeles Extension since 2008. She was Division Chief of Landscape Architecture for the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority from 1999 to 2008. Landregan was Senior Landscape Architecture Associate at Lawrence R. Moss and Associates from 1995 to 1999. She was a Landscape Architecture Designer at Landesign from 1993 to 1995. Landregan was a Planning Graphic Design Associate at the Santa Monica City Planning Department from 1989 to 1993. She was a Museum Designer and Fabricator at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science from 1985 to 1989. Landregan earned a Master of Science degree in Project Management from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Landregan is a Democrat. Larry Sheingold, 75, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the State Mining and Geology Board, where he has served since 2018. Sheingold was Owner of Sheingold Associated from 1989 to 2018. He was Legislative Staff for the California State Senate Rules Committee from 1980 to 2007 and for the California State Assembly Majority Consultants from 1971 to 1980. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Sheingold is a Democrat. Thomas Pier, 59, of San Francisco, has been reappointed to the California Boating and Waterways Commission, where he has served since 2020. Pier has been Of Counsel at the Alioto Law Firm since 2005. He was a Political Consultant from 1991 to 1999. Pier was an Ocean Lifeguard and worked an environmental patrol vessel for the City of Newport Beach from 1998 to 1992. He was a Fisherman and Ship Engineer in Alaska for various fishing vessels from 1985 to 1988. Pier earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law and a Master of Arts degree in Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Pier is a Democrat.

