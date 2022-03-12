Victims of Attorney Theft Awarded More Than $234,000

To date, the Lawyers’ Fund has awarded more than $23 million to consumers.

The Board of Commissioners of the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection reimbursed $234,450.24 to nine victims of attorney theft at its recent virtual meeting.

Three former or suspended Ohio lawyers were found to have misappropriated client funds. Five deceased attorneys were also involved in claims presented to the board.

Cuyahoga County A former client of deceased attorney Alvin Gilmore was reimbursed $6,800.24 because he failed to deliver client funds. Gilmore died in January 2021.

Erie County A former client of deceased attorney Robert Zelvy was repaid $1,300 because he didn’t complete requested services. Zelvy also passed away in January 2021.

Hamilton County The board determined that former clients of four Hamilton County attorneys were eligible for reimbursement.

Two previous clients of former attorney Richard L. Crosby III were refunded a total of $100,200 for failure to provide requested services and failure to provide a full refund. Crosby resigned from the practice of law in Ohio, with discipline pending, in September 2021.

A former client of suspended attorney Elizabeth L. Ford received $3,000 because she failed to provide requested services. Ford was suspended indefinitely from the practice of law in Ohio in October 2021.

A former client of Edward T. Kathman recovered $20,000 for Kathman’s failure to account for client settlement funds. Kathman was suspended from the practice of law in Ohio in June 2021.

A former client of deceased attorney Alan M. Parra reclaimed $2,250 because Parra failed to complete services requested prior to his death. Parra died in August 2021.

Hancock County A former client of deceased attorney Patterson W. Higgins received $900 for Higgins’ failure to fulfill services prior to his death. Higgins passed away in December 2020.

Mahoning County Former clients of deceased attorney Donald P. Leone were allocated $100,000 for failure to refund amounts owed to the clients. Leone resigned from the practice of law in Ohio, with disciplinary action pending, in May 2020. He also died in December 2020.

Purpose of Fund The Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection, formerly known as the Clients’ Security Fund, was created in 1985 by the Supreme Court of Ohio to reimburse victims of attorney theft, embezzlement, or misappropriation. Since its inception, the Lawyers’ Fund has awarded over $23 million to consumers.

The Lawyers’ Fund is not taxpayer funded but instead is funded by registration fees paid by every Ohio attorney. Ohio has over 45,000 lawyers actively practicing law. Less than 1% of those attorneys are involved in claims reimbursed by the Lawyers’ Fund.

Law clients who believe they have sustained financial losses resulting from attorney theft, embezzlement, or misappropriation should contact the Lawyers’ Fund by calling 614.387.9390 or 800.231.1680 toll free in Ohio.