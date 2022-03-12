State Auditor's E-Update - 3/11/2022

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Reminder: Relief Association Reporting Deadline

3. Available: 2022 Forfeiture Reporting Form

4. TIF: TIF Correction of Errors

5. Available: 2021 Legal Compliance Guide

6. Avoiding Pitfall: Indirect Cost of Fraud

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

You are invited to join State Auditor Blaha for the annual State of Main Street on Tuesday, March 22 from 1:00-2:00pm. This is the culmination event following five regional listening sessions in February. The listening sessions brought together the expertise and perspective of local government leaders and our data. More information on the press conference may be found on the OSA website.

The press conference will be live streamed on YouTube. Members of the press are invited to join us in-person in the State Capitol Press Conference Room B971.

If you have any questions or would like to attend in person, please contact Megan Thrasher, External Affairs & Engagement Director, at megan.thrasher@osa.state.mn.us or 612-231-3120.

2. Reminder: Relief Association Reporting Deadline

Reporting forms for volunteer fire relief associations with less than $500,000 in assets and less than $500,000 in liabilities are due by March 31. In addition to the reporting forms, each relief association with assets and liabilities below the statutory threshold must have an Agreed-Upon Procedures engagement and submit the certified public accountant’s report on applying the procedures.

Form submissions are not complete until all required signatures are provided. The form signature pages are provided in the PDF version of the form that is created after the form is uploaded through the State Auditor’s Form Entry System (SAFES). The forms can be signed electronically in SAFES or paper signature pages can be submitted.

Reporting forms and audited financial statements for volunteer fire relief associations with assets or liabilities of at least $500,000 are due by June 30.

3. Available: 2022 Forfeiture Reporting Form

Due to changes enacted by the Minnesota Legislature in 2021, new reporting requirements went into effect January 1, 2022 and apply to asset seizures that occur on or after that date. The changes to Minn. Stat. § 609.5315, subd. 6 require that for each forfeiture occurring in the state, regardless of the authority for it, and including forfeitures pursued under federal law, the appropriate agency shall provide a written record of the forfeiture incident to the state auditor.

The Office of the State Auditor has finished updating the Forfeiture Reporting Form to incorporate the statutory changes and it is now available for reporting 2022 forfeitures through the State Auditors Form Entry System (SAFES). You will need a SAFES User ID and Password to access the Form. If you need a SAFES User ID and Password please send an email to SAFES@osa.state.mn.us with your name, title, entity, public mailing address, email, and phone number.

Instructions on completing the Reporting Form can be found on the OSA website.

4. TIF: TIF Correction of Errors

The Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Act allows a county auditor to correct errors or mistakes that result in improper decertification of a district, failure to certify a district, incorrect certification of a district, or failure to correctly compute the amount of increment. County Auditors must notify the State Auditor and Commissioner of Revenue of any corrections made. To learn more, visit the OSA website.

If you have any questions, please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

5. Available: 2021 Legal Compliance Guide

The Legal Compliance Audit Guides, used by auditors as part of the annual audit, have been updated. The 2021 Legal Compliance Guides along with a summary of changes can be found on the State Auditor's website.

6. Avoiding Pitfall: Indirect Cost of Fraud

Weak internal controls increase the risk of fraud. In addition to the loss of funds, fraud carries indirect costs such as damage to an entity’s reputation and to employee morale.

This Avoiding Pitfall is available on our website.