MEDIA ADVISORY: Stormwater Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet March 18 via Teleconference

Raleigh

 

The Stormwater Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet Friday, March 18 at 10:00 a.m. by teleconference. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.

WHO:   Stormwater Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority

WHAT: (Virtual) Committee Meeting

WHEN: Friday, March 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Instructions for listening to the meeting:

Online: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=ec48b83fc3855069805fcea6c35dbae5a

Event Password: NCDWI

By Phone: 415.655.0003

Access Code: 2425 092 9622

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority

 

 

