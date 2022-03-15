All judges from 2021 confirm participation in the 2022 story contest, The Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction
Lois McMaster Bujold, Sheree Renée Thomas, Nancy Kress, Bill Fawcett and Jody Lynn Nye are all coming back as final judges for the annual award.ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arc Manor (publishers of Galaxy’s Edge magazine) and Dragon Con created The Mike Resnick Memorial Award to continue Mike Resnick’s legacy of encouraging new science fiction writers. Stories submitted for the award that are selected as finalists are judged by five judges to determine the winner and runner of the competition.
All the judges who participated in the 2021 award have confirmed that they will judge the finalists for the 2022 award as well. The five judges are:
Lois McMaster Bujold is one of the most acclaimed writers in her field, having won seven Hugo awards and three Nebula awards. She is the creator of the extremely popular Vorkosigan series of books.
Jody Lynn Nye is the author or co-author of over 50 novels and 100 short stories. Her collaborations include those with Robert Lynn Asprin for books in the MythAdventures series and The Brain & Brawn Ship series with Anne McCaffrey. Jody teaches the Dragon Con Writer’s Workshop, is now the Coordinating Judge for Writers of the Future, and was the book reviewer for Galaxy’s Edge magazine for five years.
Nancy Kress is known for her groundbreaking genetics themed novel Beggars in Spain, which many now consider to be a classic of the genre. She is also the winner of seven Nebula awards as well as many other awards, including the Hugo, the John W. Campbell, and the Theodore Sturgeon Memorial Award.
Sheree Renée Thomas is the current editor of The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction. She is also a poet, writer, and anthology editor, and her two Dark Matter anthologies both won the World Fantasy Award. Dark Matter was also named a New York Times notable book of the year.
William B. Fawcett is an American writer, editor, anthologist, and game designer. He co-authored the official Mycroft Holmes Mysteries and over a dozen other novels. Bill has also written almost a dozen historical non-fiction books. He founded Mayfair Games and also designs board and computer games. Bill Fawcett & Associates has packaged and edited over 400 Science Fiction novels and two oral histories of the Navy SEALs.
There is no entry fee for the Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction, and only professionally unpublished authors are eligible to submit an entry. The award will be announced annually at the Dragon Awards ceremony during Dragon Con. The author of the winning story will receive a trophy and a cash prize; in addition, Galaxy’s Edge magazine will offer to buy the story at the prevailing regular rate offered by the magazine.
The magazine’s editor may also offer to buy additional stories deemed suitable for publication in Galaxy’s Edge. Lezli Robyn, the editor, bought a total of six stories from the pool of submissions in 2021. All purchases are done at the magazines regular rates for writers.
Submissions for the award close on April 15th and writers intending to participate are encouraged to submit their stories as soon as possible.
More information on the award may be obtained from:
www.ArcManorBooks.com/resnick
More information on Galaxy’s Edge magazine may be obtained at:
www.GalaxysEdge.com
ABOUT GALAXY’S EDGE: Galaxy’s Edge magazine was created by Mike Resnick in 2013. It publishes short fiction, book recommendations, interviews, and non-fiction columns. The magazine has published iconic authors like George R.R. Martin, Mercedes Lackey, and Orson Scott Card. Mike Resnick edited the magazine until his death in January 2020.
ABOUT DRAGON CON: Dragon Con is the internationally known pop culture convention held each Labor Day in Atlanta. Organized for fans, Dragon Con features more than about 3,500 hours of comics, film, television, costuming, art, music, and gaming over four days. For more information, please visit www.dragoncon.org and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
For more information on Dragon Con email dragoncon@dragoncon.org
Shahid Mahmud
Arc Manor
+1 240-654-3410
email us here
Shahid Mahmud
Arc Manor
2405331002 ext.
email us here