Brazilian Lymphatic Drainage Massage by Josie Rushing is the newest trend on the Hollywood walls

One session only - Hands & Lotion Only

AUSTIN , TX, UNITED STATES , March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazilian Lymphatic Drainage Massage by Josie Rushing is the newest trend on the Hollywood walls!

Have you ever heard of a massage that is able to contour your body and has multiple health benefits in only one session only? Well, this has become the growing secret behind the scenes of many Celebrities and Influencers on the Hollywood walls. We’ve seen this "behind the screens" of so many shots out there. The "Brazilian Lymphatic Drainage Massage by Josie Rushing" has become the number one fastest growing secret amongst celebrities of all kinds. Singers, actresses, and digital influencers alike are all adopting this new trend into their lifestyles.

The Celebrity Massage Therapist was born and raised in Brazil, but is now disrupting the Massage Market here in the U.S with her very own lymphatic drainage technique that is not only available in her two spas in Texas (Downtown Austin and the city of Round Rock), and is also spreading her famous massage technique all over the world with her online classes. As of today, the "Brazilian Lymphatic Drainage Massage by Josie Rushing" is available in 12 countries and 26 states of the U.S.

Talked about by many of the biggest celebrities all across America, Josie can very easily explain why this technique is becoming so famous: "The 'Brazilian Lymphatic Drainage Massage by Josie Rushing' gives our clients quick results, instantaneous shape, and provides target contouring for our clients that are looking to improve their beauty and health. There are tons of benefits inside-out. So, our clients can strengthen their immune system, while also reaping the benefits of the cosmetic side by being contoured simultaneously”.

"Brazilian Lymphatic Drainage by Josie Rushing" is an Exclusive method that we've specifically designed to help you from the inside-out:

- Helps contour the body
- Improves blood circulation
- Reduces water retention
- Reduces swelling and bloating
- Helps reduce the appearance of cellulite
- Promotes digestive health
- Fights infection

If you are skeptical about the pain, don't be. There is no pain, we use no tools, and it is a "Beauty Clean" option unlike the other invasive treatments that you've probably already heard about.

