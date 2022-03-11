Writer Publishes Memoir of Infamous Lawbreaker
A thrilling and engaging account of a felon’s life”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Selectively Lawless: The True Story of Emmett Long, An American Original” by Asa Dunnington is an enthralling biography of his uncle Emmett Long, an infamous Oklahoma outlaw whose crimes include, robbing a bank, moonshining, and even killing. Long’s story moves at a very quick pace and is filled with adventures that are not suited for the faint of heart. A good deal of Long’s life has been on the wrong side of the law, and readers would expect that he would end up dying young in a blaze of glory. He, however, lived a long life after being reformed and found Christianity.
— Asa Dunnington
Long’s thrilling and action-packed saga would have ended up in a cliché had he not changed his ways. He may have been a scoundrel for a long time but his redemption from a life of crime is a testament that people can change for the better. Dunnington’s storytelling is to be praised for allowing readers to see both the good and bad sides of his uncle.
“Bombastic and good-natured, Asa Dunnington’s biography of his hell-raising uncle Emmett Long, ‘Selectively Lawless,’ reads like an Old West tall tale that you want to believe,” shares Michelle Anne Schingler of Foreword Reviews.
Dunnington, an accomplished writer, also wrote “What a Life!: An Autobiography,” a captivating memoir which offers a glimpse on how the author lived a long, storied life. The book also serves as a foundation for writing “Selectively Lawless.”
Born on June 7, 1939 in Logan, Iowa, Dunnington wrote for a newspaper, served in the Air Force, and worked on a Presidential campaign. He is now married to his second wife, Cheryl, and he has three children and nine grandchildren.
