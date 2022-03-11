TDHCA announces Housing Stability Services awards

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) has announced funding awards of $84 million made through the Housing Stability Services (HSS) Program, to be used for activities such as case management related to housing stability, housing related services for survivors of domestic abuse or human trafficking, specialized services for individuals with disabilities or seniors that support their ability to access or maintain housing. In total, 44 organizations were chosen to provide HSS services based on a competitive application process, and will support the HSS program to cover all of TDHCA’s 13 state regions.

The list of HSS awardees can be found at https://www.tdhca.state.tx.us/HSS.htm.

“TDHCA is committed to support and fund opportunities that combat some of the negative repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as homelessness and housing services and outreach,” said Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA executive director. “This group of grant awardees includes a wide variety of those providing services to help obtain housing, pair housing services to employment assistance, or directly serve the most vulnerable Texans – those with disabilities or the elderly.”

Funding for HSS awards is made possible under the American Rescue Plan Act’s Emergency Rental Assistance. In total, TDHCA has committed $176 million to the HSS Program since April 2021.

In addition to today’s awards, TDHCA will provide approximately $20 million to the Texas Access to Justice Foundation (TAJF) to provide civil legal aid to households facing housing instability.