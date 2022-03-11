DHHL News Release: Field Investigation Work in Lahaina Scheduled

(Lahaina, Maui) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor ENPRO Industries., is scheduled to begin field investigation work mauka of its Leialiʻi 1A Subdivision in Lahaina, Maui. Work will be conducted from Monday, March 14, 2022 through Friday, April 1, 2022.

Crews will be on-site for excavation using backhoes during daylight hours. Area residents should expect temporary traffic redirection and elevated noise levels.

The field work is part of the Planning and Design phase of DHHL’s future Leialiʻi 1B homestead subdivision.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

