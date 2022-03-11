FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

District Government Signs Contract to Modernize Streetlight Network

The District Government and Plenary Infrastructure DC reach commercial close

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District government announced that it has reached commercial close with Plenary Infrastructure DC (PIDC), the selected DC Smart Street Lighting Project, vendor. The District and PIDC signed a 15-year contract to convert DDOT’s streetlight network to energy-efficient LED technology.

The project is structured as a public-private partnership (P3) where PIDC will provide the financing for the capital improvements, allowing DDOT to complete the upgrades within two years as well as maximizing long-term energy savings and environmental benefits.

“Today is another important milestone for the District’s first public-private partnership,” said Director Everett Lott. “DDOT looks forward to officially engaging with PIDC to design and implement a streetlight network that is in the best interests of District residents and visitors.”

Following today’s completion of commercial close, PIDC and the District will coordinate to financial close, as is typical in P3 contracts. A short design period will follow contract execution. DDOT anticipates groundbreaking for LED conversion to begin by January 2023. Residents can expect project updates from DDOT, in coordination with PIDC, including a project website to track progress and door hangers placed at residences ahead of conversion in neighborhoods.

The project will also extend the reach of DC-NET free public Wi-Fi in areas of need, install remote dimming nodes, and complete state of good repair work on the streetlight structural elements. PIDC has committed to hiring and training a local workforce as local subcontractors will perform both conversion and operations work. This project is another way DDOT upholds Mayor Bowser’s commitment to the continued investment of programs and opportunities that ensure more Washingtonians can participate in DC’s prosperity.

