The collection of noted Dallas interior designer John Phifer Marrs will be auctioned online, April 2-3, by J. Garrett

Pair of 20th century Louis XVI style giltwood console tables, each with a brown marble D-end top, a blocked skirt with guilloche and garlands and fluted legs.

English Victorian 19th century tortoise and abalone sarcophagus form tea caddy, with restorations to the fitted interior, having small losses but still presents nicely.

Papillon style collar necklace in 18kt gold filagree with approximately six carats of diamonds, sold at retail for more than $28,000 (to be sold Day 2; est. $15,000-$25,000).

Large painted paper panel in the Summer Harvest pattern by Gracie, depicting a landscape with a tea house, bridge and garden, 87 inches by 73 inches, the top of the panel frame drilled to hang.