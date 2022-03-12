Submit Release
Renowned Russian-Ukrainian Artist Oxana Sim Releases NFT Collection of Paintings

Painting - Freedom with My Horse

Naked Feast Painting by Oxana Sim

Unless the mind catch fire, the God will not be known.”
— William Blake
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Russian-Ukrainian artist Oxana Sim has released a new collection of paintings as NFT art on Rarible.com to be purchased with Ethereum cryptocurrency. Dealers or promotors will be paid a 20% commission for payments received on sales.

Painter Oxana Sim, of both Russian and Ukrainian descent, has been painting since she was a child, and is hoping to dedicate her life to her art.

The collection, entitled “Uncertain Future,” includes the paintings “Lady in Red," “Naked Feast,” “Planet of a Rare Soul,” “Women at the Well,” “Free Life with My Horse,” "Mother Holding Daughter,” “Fallen Angel,” "Road to Where," and “Planet of a Rare Soul.”

The collection includes both original paintings open for bid at auction, and numbered series for fixed prices ranging between .14 ETH to 1 ETH. To buy art or bid, go to:

Discover Oxana S. A rare opportunity to invest in NFT's.

NFT’s are a new asset class predicted to follow the astronomical gains of cryptocurrency as the “fastest-growing universe in the crypto ecosystem.”

Collectible art similarly has seen astronomical gains with a painting by Basquiat recently selling at Sotheby’s for $110,000,000 after being purchased for only a few thousand dollars.

You can support this artist and your investment by tweeting and posting on Twitter and Instagram, or earn 20% from sales through your sales promotions.

Cryptocurrency: WETH, ETH

Instagram Hashtags: #ukraine #ukraineart #ukraineartist #ukrainecrypto #youngartist #oxanasim #raribleoxana

Promote on Twitter: https://rarible.com/oxanas

