Renowned Russian-Ukrainian Artist Oxana Sim Releases NFT Collection of Paintings
Available on Rarible.com for Ethereum Cryptocurrency
Unless the mind catch fire, the God will not be known.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Russian-Ukrainian artist Oxana Sim has released a new collection of paintings as NFT art on Rarible.com to be purchased with Ethereum cryptocurrency. Dealers or promotors will be paid a 20% commission for payments received on sales.
Painter Oxana Sim, of both Russian and Ukrainian descent, has been painting since she was a child, and is hoping to dedicate her life to her art.
The collection, entitled “Uncertain Future,” includes the paintings “Lady in Red," “Naked Feast,” “Planet of a Rare Soul,” “Women at the Well,” “Free Life with My Horse,” "Mother Holding Daughter,” “Fallen Angel,” "Road to Where," and “Planet of a Rare Soul.”
The collection includes both original paintings open for bid at auction, and numbered series for fixed prices ranging between .14 ETH to 1 ETH. To buy art or bid, go to:
NFT’s are a new asset class predicted to follow the astronomical gains of cryptocurrency as the “fastest-growing universe in the crypto ecosystem.”
Collectible art similarly has seen astronomical gains with a painting by Basquiat recently selling at Sotheby’s for $110,000,000 after being purchased for only a few thousand dollars.
