Coastal Capital Acquisitions Corporation (CCAJ) Launches Its Official Twitter Channel
Coastal Capital Acquisitions Corporation (CCAJ)’s official Twitter handle (@ccajstock) is now live.
Coastal Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CCAJ)JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twitter presence is crucial for organizations of almost every industry to succeed. However, the firms that have to constantly keep in touch with their stakeholders, can especially leverage the power of this platform.
Understanding the need for a public way to get in with existing and potential stakeholders, CCAJ has now officially launched its Twitter channel, which users can find at the handle @ccajstock.
Individuals who are interested in CCAJ have been anxiously waiting for the Twitter channel to launch. One of the main reasons for that anxiousness was the lack of information publicly available about CCAJ’s approaches.
However, with the inception of the official Twitter account, potential and existing stakeholders can now keep up with the latest news coming in from the company.
Interested users can now follow the Twitter handle to keep themselves informed.
About Coastal Capital Acquisitions Corporation (CCAJ)
$CCAJ is a capital equity company that engages in business venture activities regularly. It identifies potential opportunities for acquisitions and mergers, and eventually negotiates with them for the growth of both the involved parties.
Furthermore, $CCAJ also earns profit by acquiring assets, trading stocks, recapitalization, reorganization, and sharing exchanges.
$CCAJ is currently focusing on real estate, construction, IT, and a few other industrial areas. However, it plans to grow exponentially in other industries and geographical regions in the near future.
Investor Relations Department
Coastal Capital Acquisition Corp.
+1 8882417333
shareholders@ccajstock.com
Visit us on social media:
Other