Assistant Attorney General, Consumer Protection/Antitrust Unit

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office has an immediate opening for a full-time Assistant Attorney General in the Consumer Protection/Antitrust Unit. This position offers the opportunity to serve the public in an exciting, dynamic practice and be an integral part of State government, in addition to workplace flexibility and very competitive benefits. This position requires at least three years of relevant litigation experience.

This Assistant Attorney General will represent the State of Vermont enforcing its Consumer Protection Act and antitrust laws in state and federal courts. The position involves conducting all aspects of litigation, including discovery, motion and trial practice. The Assistant Attorney General will handle an active caseload provide advice and counsel to the Unit Director, Division Chief and the Attorney General with respect to impact litigation, multistate investigation and enforcement, and occasional outreach and education with respect to the laws of the State of Vermont. Antitrust experience highly desirable.

Candidates must possess excellent research, writing, communication, negotiation, and civil litigation skills. The successful candidate must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar or be eligible to obtain admission by waiver. This Assistant Attorney General position is an exempt full-time position. Salary and benefits will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the State of Vermont’s Attorney Pay Plan. The position is based in Montpelier, Vermont. The Attorney General’s Office recognizes the importance of a healthy work-life balance and supports the use of flexible workplace arrangements in accordance with its policies.

This position will remain open until filled. Please respond by sending your statement of interest, resume, and writing sample to the Attorney General’s Office, attention Deb Matthews: Deborah.Matthews@vermont.gov. Please mention “Assistant Attorney General – Consumer Protection/Antitrust Unit” in your email.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office celebrates diversity and is committed to providing an environment of mutual respect and meaningful inclusion that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The Attorney General’s Office does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion or belief, national, social or ethnic origin, sex (including pregnancy), age, physical, mental or sensory disability, HIV status, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, marital, civil union or domestic partnership, past or present military service, membership in an employee organization, family medical history or genetic information, or family or parental status. Employment decisions are merit-based. Retaliatory adverse employment actions are forbidden.

Last modified: March 11, 2022