Unbabel selected for Inc. 5000 Regional shortlist for second year in a row

The AI-powered, human-refined translation platform secures its place once again on the illustrious list of the fastest-growing companies in California

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unbabel (https://unbabel.com/), an AI-powered language operations platform that helps businesses deliver multilingual customer experience at scale, reveals that it ranked No. 54 in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the California region. This is the second consecutive year Unbabel has earned its spot on the list, which highlights successful growing businesses within the Californian economy.

Unbabel is a scalable, Language Operations platform that provides a unique and hybrid approach to translation. By combining the speed of machine translation with the authenticity of humans in the loop, Unbabel offers fast, cost-effective, and high-quality translations, in near real-time, so customer service and marketing teams can provide multilingual support across their digital channels.

To qualify for the Inc. 5000 Regionals list for 2022, companies must be U.S.-based, and founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must also be privately held, for-profit, and independent. The competing companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. The companies on the list for 2022 experienced an average growth rate of 195%, and, in 2020 alone, they added 10,252 jobs and $5.1 billion to the Pacific region’s economy. For more information about the winners, the results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/pacific.

“Unbabel has seen tremendous growth over the past two years, and this result is testament to the great work we are doing to help businesses scale globally,” says Vasco Pedro, Co-Founder and CEO of Unbabel. “With Unbabel's acquisition of Lingo24 in December last year, we are continuing on our mission to become the world's translation layer.”

For more details read Unbabel’s blog post here: https://resources.unbabel.com/blog/unbabel-awarded-for-achievements-in-ai-cx-and-company-growth

About Unbabel:

Unbabel eliminates language barriers so that businesses can thrive across cultures and geographies.

The company’s Language Operations platform blends advanced artificial intelligence with humans in the loop, for fast, efficient, high-quality translations that get smarter over time. Unbabel helps enterprises grow into new global markets and builds customer trust by creating more consistent, high-quality multilingual customer experiences across marketing and customer service.

Based in San Francisco, Calif., Unbabel works with leading brands such as Booking.com, Nestle, Panasonic, Patagonia, and UPS, to communicate effortlessly with customers around the world, no matter what language they speak.