Resilient Healthcare CEO Jackleen Samuel Selected by Forbes Business Council to Write About Hospital-at-Home Industry

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resilient Healthcare CEO and Founder Jackleen Samuel has been selected by Forbes to be one of its contributors on the Forbes Business Council , a prestigious honor for the 31-year-old Samuel, who has burst onto the scene in recent years as a leading thought leader in the Hospital-at-Home space.Samuel, who will publish her first column later this month, and her team have made Resilient an unquestioned leader in this space. The company has contracts with payors and hospital systems and is delivering services to dozens of hospitals.“I’m honored that Forbes has given me this platform to share the experience and insights I have accrued as a leader in the healthcare industry,” said Samuel. “It’s an important opportunity, one that I don’t take lightly.”What separates Resilient from other providers is its green field approach to contracting when delivering hospital-level medical care and its emphasis on developing and implementing cutting edge technology.Technology Partnerships Enhance Resilient Healthcare’s OfferingResilient Healthcare’s focus on technology has been evident in the last year, having announced two partnerships in particular.The first partnership involves Sensory Technologies, a deal that will help the company rapidly scale its business and better accommodate the growing demand for its Hospital-at-Home Plus (H@H+R) approach, transitioning acute to post-acute care at home.Sensory’s web-based technology, eShift, securely and in real-time connects doctors and other medical professionals with medical teams in the field. That solution meshes perfectly with the technology of Resilient Healthcare, which developed software that can successfully convert homes into clinical spaces as well as fill gaps in care coordination.The second partnership involves Biobeat, a global leader in wearable remote patient monitoring solutions. The deal means Resilient Healthcare will be able to provide patients at home with a solution previously only available in hospitals.Like the other partnership, Resilient Healthcare will continue to be involved in deploying Biobeat’s AI-powered home-based patient monitoring platform to the company’s hospital partners as well as its patients, connecting Resilient Healthcare’s central nurse station with patients in real time.McKinsey Reports Suggests Companies Like Resilient Are Moving in Right DirectionMcKinsey & Company recently issues a report that suggests that companies like Resilient, which leverage technology and face to face care to deliver hospital care to patients’ homes, are ideally positioned fur future trends in the healthcare industry.McKinsey’s report, entitled “From facility to home: How healthcare could shift by 2025,” projects that “up to $265 billion worth of care services for Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries could shift to the home by 2025,” or 25 percent of the total value for such services.Resilient “anticipated this trend,” according to Samuel.“These findings are no surprise to us,” Samuel said. “We anticipated this trend, which in turn fueled our partnerships with companies like United Healthcare, HCA, and others.”The report details how the pandemic catalyzed “Care at Home,” how patients can benefit from the model, what factors could affect adoption, and how payers and other stakeholders could accelerate potential growth.“One of the things that resonated with me most about the report was its conclusion that everyone wins with this developing Care at Home trend,” Samuel said. “As McKinsey noted, Care at Home ‘could create value for payers, healthcare facilities and physician groups, Care at Home providers, technology companies, and investors. Most importantly it improves patients’ quality of care and experience.’”She added that the report’s assertion that the opportunity to expand Care at Home services is with Medicare FFS and MA beneficiaries has served as an impetus “for our growth with multiple hospital partners across Texas.”Further, “McKinsey pointed to the establishment of ‘partnerships with other providers or technology companies that can provide Care at Home or enabling services (for example, remote monitoring, care management, social supports, or assistance with daily living),’ a factor that we believe will continue to intensify in the near future.”About Resilient HealthcareResilient Healthcare has become the leader in the at-home acute care space. Its LTAC@H™ Program is the first of its kind, in which seriously ill patients have access to an array of hospital-grade healthcare services from the comfort of their homes, both virtually and in-person. Resilient Healthcare began as a vision for a better healthcare delivery system in 2018. Its technology was launched in 2020 with the overarching goal of developing software to convert homes into clinical spaces, coordinate care efficiently and optimize health risk stratification.