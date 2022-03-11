AFL Club St Kilda Welcomes Matrix Protocol in Milestone Partnership
Matrix Protocol becomes the first cryptocurrency to officially partner with an elite AFL teamMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matrix Protocol is excited to announce an innovative partnership with the St Kilda Football club of the Australian Football League (AFL). It is the first-ever alignment between a cryptocurrency and an elite AFL team.
With the aim of making cryptocurrency simple, fun and rewarding, Matrix Protocol is a project designed to build a sustainable ecosystem. Community members can purchase MTX tokens to be part of this ecosystem and have access to NFTs, community competitions and play-to-earn games, rewarding the highest-ranking players of these games with crypto.
“It’s clear that cryptocurrencies are a huge growth category, and we’re excited to start our journey in this space with Matrix Protocol,” St Kilda General Manager – Commercial Chris Larkins said. “The team at Matrix Protocol is building something really special and we look forward to building this partnership as their business continues to grow and grow.”
Matrix Protocol Co-Founder Lachlan Kitson said he could not be more excited to see the Matrix Protocol and St Kilda brands come together.
“St Kilda was a club we felt immediate alignment with – from the team we met, the focus on mental health and the business networking they offer,” Kitson said. “Partnering with the Saints means we are able to work closely in aligning sport and technology in a way that is simple, engaging and entertaining.”
Kitson continued, “We are a progressive, Australian gaming and technology company and we can’t wait to see what this year holds for us. Our hope is that, as the first cryptocurrency to make its way into the AFL system, we will be able to build a long-term partnership with the Saints and the wider AFL audience.”
The team at Matrix Protocol just released its first crypto game, Animatrix: Kill Kount, a classic ‘90s-style, retro 16-bit pixel art beat-em-up survival game. The user plays as Agent Protocol, who must battle wave after wave of mutant rogue rats to power up and collect rewards as the player increases his or her Kill Kount. As each enemy wave is defeated, the following wave increases in difficulty (agent numbers, speed, intensity and weaponry). The player is given only one health bar to score as many kills as possible to work the way up the Kill-O-Meter. Once players reach a certain number of kills, they instantly go into the draw to have their kill count converted to crypto. Animatrix: Kill Kount will eventually enable wallets to be connected to the game to automatically go into the draw to win crypto weekly.
With upcoming cross-chain and metaverse concepts for the future, join Matrix Protocol’s Discord and Telegram communities today to stay up to date with its progress.
For more information and to buy MTX, visit matrixprotocol.io.
