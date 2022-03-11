RxKeeper: Cutting Edge Solution for Medication Reminders

We hope to reduce health problems caused by missed doses and allow people who rely on medical assistance to live their lives without having to constantly monitor their medication.” — RxKeeper spokesman

ROSWELL, GA, USA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May 1, 2022, sets a date for the launch of a new Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign focused on providing a cutting-edge solution for medical reminders. RxKeeper has been designed to help tackle one of the costliest health problems in America, medication adherence. RxKeeper will remind a user to take their medication on time and aims at positively influencing behavior to increase medication adherence with the use of sensors and smart notifications. With deaths caused by medication non-adherence being estimated at around 125,000 per year in the US alone, improving adherence is a solution that comes with very few drawbacks.

A company spokesman said: "We are excited to announce the crowdfunding campaign for RxKeeper. There are some other medication reminder solutions out there, but most of them are overly complicated and are difficult to use. By focusing on user-friendliness and simplicity we hope to reduce health problems caused by missed doses and allow people who rely on medical assistance to live their lives without having to constantly monitor their medication."

RxKeeper is comprised of two components; a mobile storage container connected to a WiFi connection and a smartphone app. Both components will be linked and provide transparency and insights about medication adherence to a user, healthcare provider, concerned family members, or payer. With the option of Push notifications, SMS, Email, voice call, smart speaker, and smart bulb/display notifications, a user can ensure they have the best chance at never missing a dose again. The unit includes plenty of room for Vitamins as well.

Caretakers can also be notified when a medication dose is missed, making it easier to care for those requiring medication oversight, such as children or the elderly. RxKeeper has been designed to fit as seamlessly into a medication routine as possible, and by removing the need to keep on top of medication manually, it can reduce the strain faced by caregivers and care institutions.

The RxKeeper container securely stores medication and, when linked with the app, will monitor temperature data to ensure all medication is kept at the correct conditions, track when the container was opened and closed, generating historical sensor data to help review medication adherence with easy-to-read graphs and breakdowns.

Other features of the portable, sturdy storage container include a large clock, a secure lock, and audible flashing alarms. Alerts will only notify a user if they have forgotten to take their scheduled medication, meaning that notification fatigue does not set in. This is when constant notifications may oftentimes be tuned out, leading to more missed doses.

The RxKeeper app is intuitive and user-friendly for even the least tech-savvy user, making it an invaluable tool for anybody caring for someone with complex needs. RxKeeper will be offering both a free app and an optional subscription fee of $2.99/month for the PRO Edition, which provides additional customizable notifications and access to the web portal for enhanced monitoring.