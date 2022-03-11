Submit Release
Kabetogama man charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office recently charged William Fredrick Roden, of Kabetogama, with four felony counts of failing to file income tax returns.

According to the complaint, Mr. Roden willfully failed to file his state income tax returns for tax years 2017 through 2020. The complaint states that for about five months each year during that period, Mr. Roden ran a tour boat business in Voyagers National Park which earned him enough income to be required to file income tax returns in Minnesota. Mr. Roden, the complaint states, has multiple residential and business addresses in Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, and Montana. He has not filed income tax returns in Michigan for tax years 2014 to 2019; he has not filed any income tax returns in Montana; and he has not filed a federal income tax return since 2015. The complaint states that according to an analysis of his banking transactions and customer receipts, Mr. Roden owes at least $7,100 in Minnesota state income tax, penalties, and interest.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous. 

