Notice of SISP - Vertex Downhole Ltd.

CANADA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NOTICE OF SALES AND INVESTMENT SOLICITATION PROCESS RE VERTEX DOWNHOLE LTD. (“VERTEX”)

In accordance with a Court Order of the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta dated March 4, 2022, MNP Ltd., in its capacity as the Proposal Trustee under the Notice of Intention to make a Proposal of Vertex (the “Proposal Trustee”) pursuant to the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act is conducting a sales and investment solicitation process (“SISP”) relating to the business and/or assets of Vertex’s downhole tool business and intellectual property. Interested parties are invited to review the SISP information summary on our webpage at:

https://mnpdebt.ca/en/corporate/corporate-engagements/vertex-downhole-ltd

To receive access to the confidential information memorandum and access to the virtual data room, a signed copy of the confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement attached to the SISP information summary must be completed and returned to Jacqueline Shellon via email at Jacqueline.shellon@mnp.ca.

Letters of Intent must be received by the Proposal Trustee via mail, email, courier or facsimile by on or before 5:00 pm MDST on April 21, 2022 so as to be received by the Proposal Trustee by the Phase 1 Bid Deadline under the SISP.

Jacqueline Shellon
MNP Ltd.
Jacqueline.shellon@mnp.ca

