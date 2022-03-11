Hoyer Statement on the One-Year Anniversary of the American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement this morning recognizing the one-year anniversary of the signing of the American Rescue Plan:

“One year ago, workers, businesses, and families across our country were reeling from the worst public-health crisis in generations, and our economy was heading toward a double-digit recession. It was clear that to get through that crisis, the United States, and indeed the world, needed assistance to reopen schools and businesses safely. Facing that challenge, President Biden and Democrats in Congress enacted the American Rescue Plan to jumpstart our economy and end the pandemic. “The American Rescue Plan delivered greatly needed resources to hundreds of millions of families, enabled the vaccination of 216 million Americans, and set our economy on a pathway to recovery. It provided over $20 billion for vaccine development and distribution so Americans could quickly get life-saving shots in a way that was equitable and reached every community in our country. Over the past year, nearly 7.4 million jobs were created in America, and a Moody’s Analytics analysis found that the American Rescue Plan was responsible for 4 million of those new jobs and for doubling GDP growth. The American Rescue Plan provided over $350 billion to keep essential workers like teachers, health care workers, and law enforcement officers on the job and to help small businesses keep their doors open and their employees on payroll. It also allocated $2.5 billion to minority-owned businesses through the State Small Business Credit Initiative so that our recovery is more equitable and accessible for everyone. “The American Rescue Plan helped families when they needed it most. The expanded Child Tax Credit kept millions of children out of poverty and strengthened SNAP benefits kept food on the table across the country. The Emergency Rental Assistance and Homeowner Assistance Fund allowed families to stay in their homes and off the streets. Stimulus checks put money directly into the pockets of Americans to ease the financial burden of the pandemic on household finances. This legislation touched the lives of Americans at every level and ensured both businesses and workers had the tools they need to Make It In America. “As we mark this anniversary, I join in thanking all of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate who voted to pass the American Rescue Plan so we could help the American people get through the pandemic and be ready to get ahead. It is a shame that not a single Republican voted to help Americans in their hour of greatest need, despite there having been broad public support for the American Rescue Plan. As Majority Leader, I am proud to have brought that legislation to the House Floor and will keep working with my colleagues to build a better and stronger America with equal opportunity and economic security within reach for all.”