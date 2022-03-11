Readers of Hackney Publications Recognize Mintz as a Leader in the Sports Law Field in Its Annual ‘100 Law Firms’ List
The sports group is led by Co-chairs Keith Carroll, Anthony Mulrain, and Tyrone Thomas and includes members from the firm's other practice groups.
Hackney Publications announced today that its readers have identified Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. as one of a handful of law firms that are leaders in the sports law field in its annual Roster of "100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About."
Besides recognizing law firms for their achievements, the portal serves as a resource for those in need of experienced and capable legal counsel in the sports law arena.
The sports group is led by Co-chairs Keith Carroll, Anthony Mulrain, and Tyrone Thomas and includes members from the firm’s Litigation, Intellectual Property, Corporate, and Employment Practices, among others.
Among its clients are: Overtime, Major League Baseball, LEAD1 Association (Division I-A Athletic Directors Association), Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, and many high profile athletes and retired athletes in their off field business initiatives.
“Firms like Mintz stand out in the field, and are responsible for creating and maintaining an efficient sports industry that delivers the best possible product to hundreds of millions of fans around the world in a cost-efficient manner,” said Holt Hackney, the founder of Hackney Publications, which has been publishing sports law periodicals for more than two decades.
The firm is especially adept in representing professional and college sports, sports-world owners, teams, executives, universities and athletic departments, businesses, talent agencies, and athletes in a variety of areas including litigation, league compliance and investigations, stadium and project financing, television network and media rights, entertainment transactions, arena management, NFTs, NIL and DEI issues, and intellectual property rights..
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 14 sports law periodicals.
