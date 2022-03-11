DATA WEBINAR: Home Instruction Forms and Rosters – March 23rd

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) NEO Home Instruction portal will open to superintendents on April 1st for 2022-2023 form submissions.

As School Administrative Unit (SAU) central offices prepare to manage a new school year of home instruction forms and rosters, we invite superintendents and/or SAU Home Instruction Points of Contact to join the Maine DOE Home Instruction Specialist and Data Team for a Home Instruction Webinar on Wednesday, March 23rd at 10am.

We will be discussing the new school year, updated resources, and how to access and navigate the Home Instruction Module in NEO.

Please follow the “Join Live” link at the time of the training to join us.

For questions, contact the Maine DOE Helpdesk at medms.helpdesk@maine.gov.