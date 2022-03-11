ACDD Holds Local COVID Vaccination Clinic for those with Developmental Disabilities

The Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities (ACDD) is conducting a COVID vaccination clinic for those with developmental disabilities and their families. The clinic is a joint effort of the ACDD, the Alabama Disability Advocacy Program (ADAP), University Centers for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities (UCEDD), Independent Living Center of Mobile, and the University of Alabama School of Social Work.

ACDD COVID Vaccination Clinic

March 19, 2022

10 am – 1 pm

Hank Williams Museum

127 West Rose Street, Georgiana, Butler County

There is no cost for the vaccine. Those who attend the clinic are encouraged to wear a face mask.

“In the past, it’s been difficult for some with developmental disabilities to get vaccinated against COVID,” said Darryle Powell, Executive Director of the ACDD. “With a designated vaccination clinic for them in the area where they live, we hope to make it much easier. It’s important that all Alabamians have access to the vaccine to protect themselves and those around them from the effects of the coronavirus.”

For more information, contact the Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities at 334-242-3973 or visit www.acdd.org.

ABOUT THE ALABAMA COUNCIL ON DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES The Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities (ACDD) is comprised of 36 governor-appointed volunteer members, including people with developmental disabilities, family members, and representatives of public agencies that serve them. The organization is dedicated to the vision that all Alabamians, regardless of disability, will live, learn, work, and play in inclusive communities. To that end, ACDD works towards system changes in aspects of service/support to promote better lives for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. For more information, visit www.acdd.org.