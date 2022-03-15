Submit Release
News Search

There were 993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,931 in the last 365 days.

Real Estate developer NRIA announces, "Ft. Lauderdale Isn’t Just for Spring Breakers Anymore"

Ft. Lauderdale is booming post-pandemic

A Booming CRE and Multi-Family Market Reflects the South Florida Resort City’s Rapid Growth, says NRIA

We are proud to be a part of the fantastic rebirth that is happening in Ft. Lauderdale.”
— Richard Stabile, NRIA
SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ft. Lauderdale has been a premier spring break destination since the community invented the concept almost 100 years ago. But today, the Florida city is more recognized as a red-hot spot for real estate investment, according to National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA).

NRIA, a leading developer of luxury residential real estate on the East Coast, describes the beachside city as becoming a nationwide mecca for business and multi-family real estate.

The Fort Lauderdale Downtown Development Authority, in fact, recently released a report that forecasts 20 new urban core developments in the southeast Florida city by 2030. Inside those core developments will be 13,000 new residential units, 600,000 new square feet for shopping and dining, 1.1 million square feet of office space, and 1,000 new hotel rooms.

Rapid population growth matched with a hot job market is behind the forecast, with the Downtown Development Authority reporting that Ft. Lauderdale boasts 65,000 employees in the legal, financial, tech, and engineering fields.

And all of these employees need both office spaces and homes, says NRIA.

The New Jersey-based NRIA will soon begin construction on a multi-family high-rise project that will offer residential space to some of those that need it. In the heart of the downtown district, NRIA’s proposed 388-unit 43-story development is as yet unnamed and will be located at 200 - 210 NE 3rd Street.
There will be restaurant and retail space on the first floor, NRIA says, making for an all-in-one place to live, work, shop, and play for its residents.

NRIA looks forward to adding this much-needed residential and commercial space to the fast-growing area, says Rich Stabile, NRIA’s Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, Construction Management, and Sales.

“The city has put tremendous effort into bolstering downtown, and we are right in the middle of it,” he says. “There are major businesses moving in, and there are leagues of new residents looking for places to live. We can build these places for them, and in a location that is right near attractions like the art museum, the Museum of Discovery and Science, and the new Panther Hockey stadium.”

Construction on NRIA’s downtown high-rise is expected to begin in the Fall of 2022, Stabile says, adding, “We are proud to be a part of the fantastic rebirth that is happening in Ft. Lauderdale.”

About NRIA
With a history of over a decade of delivering the highest quality in construction, NRIA, headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, has earned its reputation as one of the leading real estate developers in the nation.

For more information about NRIA, visit www.nria.net.

Dawn Elizabeth Nixon
Repute PR
+1 212-736-0800
cam@reputepr.com

You just read:

Real Estate developer NRIA announces, "Ft. Lauderdale Isn’t Just for Spring Breakers Anymore"

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.