Global construction & demolition robots market will reach $357.1 mn by 2027, growing by 11.1% annually over 2020-2027
TEXAS, US, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global construction & demolition robots market will reach $357.1 million by 2027, growing by 11.1% annually over 2020-2027 (revised from pre-COVID forecast of 12.09%) owing to the rising urbanization and construction industry, increasing adoption of automation and robotics, and technological advancements. The annual shipment of construction & demolition robots is anticipated to grow at a 2020-2027 CAGR of 13.2%.
Highlighted with 97 tables and 76 figures, this 181-page report “Global Construction & Demolition Robots Market 2017-2027 by Product Type (Traditional Robots, Robotic ARMs, Exoskeletons), Automation Degree (Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous), Robot Function (Demolition, Bricklaying, Concrete Structural Erection, 3D Printing, Others), Application (Public Infrastructure, Commercial and Residential Buildings, Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition, Others), and Region: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global construction & demolition robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).
Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.researchreportshub.com/sample-request/global-construction-demolition-robots-market/
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
• Market Structure
• Growth Drivers
• Restraints and Challenges
• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
• Porter’s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global construction & demolition robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Automation Degree, Robot Function, Application, and Region.
Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.
More Related Market Research Report:
https://www.researchreportshub.com/asia-pacific-construction-demolition-robots-market/17909/
https://www.researchreportshub.com/europe-construction-demolition-robots-market/17897/
https://www.researchreportshub.com/north-america-construction-demolition-robots-market/17886/
• Traditional Robots
• Robotic ARMs
• Exoskeletons
Based on Automation Degree, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.
• Semi-Autonomous Robots
• Fully Autonomous Robots
Based on Robot Function, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.
• Demolition Robots
• Bricklaying Robots
• Concrete Structural Erection Robots
• 3D Printing Robots
• Other Functions
Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.
• Public Infrastructure
• Commercial and Residential Buildings
• Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition
• Other Applications
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Automation Degree, and Robot Function over the forecast years are also included.
See Full Report Description and Table of Content at: https://www.researchreportshub.com/global-construction-demolition-robots-market-2/17876/
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
Advanced Construction Robotics
Apis Cor
Autonomous Solutions, Inc.
Brokk AB
Conjet AB
Construction Robotics, LLC
Cyberdyne, Inc.
Ekso Bionics
Fastbrick Robotics Limited
Fujita Corporation
Husqvarna Group
Komatsu Limited
Lifco AB
MX3D
nLink AS
Sarcos Corporation
TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH
Yingchuang Building Technique Co.
U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)
Divyansh Jain
Highlighted with 97 tables and 76 figures, this 181-page report “Global Construction & Demolition Robots Market 2017-2027 by Product Type (Traditional Robots, Robotic ARMs, Exoskeletons), Automation Degree (Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous), Robot Function (Demolition, Bricklaying, Concrete Structural Erection, 3D Printing, Others), Application (Public Infrastructure, Commercial and Residential Buildings, Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition, Others), and Region: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global construction & demolition robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).
Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.researchreportshub.com/sample-request/global-construction-demolition-robots-market/
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
• Market Structure
• Growth Drivers
• Restraints and Challenges
• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
• Porter’s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global construction & demolition robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Automation Degree, Robot Function, Application, and Region.
Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.
More Related Market Research Report:
https://www.researchreportshub.com/asia-pacific-construction-demolition-robots-market/17909/
https://www.researchreportshub.com/europe-construction-demolition-robots-market/17897/
https://www.researchreportshub.com/north-america-construction-demolition-robots-market/17886/
• Traditional Robots
• Robotic ARMs
• Exoskeletons
Based on Automation Degree, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.
• Semi-Autonomous Robots
• Fully Autonomous Robots
Based on Robot Function, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.
• Demolition Robots
• Bricklaying Robots
• Concrete Structural Erection Robots
• 3D Printing Robots
• Other Functions
Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.
• Public Infrastructure
• Commercial and Residential Buildings
• Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition
• Other Applications
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Automation Degree, and Robot Function over the forecast years are also included.
See Full Report Description and Table of Content at: https://www.researchreportshub.com/global-construction-demolition-robots-market-2/17876/
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
Advanced Construction Robotics
Apis Cor
Autonomous Solutions, Inc.
Brokk AB
Conjet AB
Construction Robotics, LLC
Cyberdyne, Inc.
Ekso Bionics
Fastbrick Robotics Limited
Fujita Corporation
Husqvarna Group
Komatsu Limited
Lifco AB
MX3D
nLink AS
Sarcos Corporation
TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH
Yingchuang Building Technique Co.
U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)
Divyansh Jain
Research Reports Hub
+1 512-487-7970
email us here