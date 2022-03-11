Submit Release
UND Law Trial Team advances to national competition

UND Today

The UND Law Trial Team of Kirsten Allen (2L), Haylee Borgen (3L), and Anna Ingersoll (3L) emerged as the champions of the National Trial Competition for Region 12 held virtually February 18-20. They now advance to nationals in Fort Worth, Texas, beginning March 30, to be one of 30 law school teams from around the United States to compete for the title of national champions. The team is coached by Professor Denitsa Mavrova Heinrich along with former trial team champion Erica Skogen Hovey, ’20, serving as assistant coach.

Read more at: http://blogs.und.edu/und-today/2022/03/und-law-trial-team-advances-to-national-competition/

