Creatio Named a Winner in CRM Watchlist 2022
Creatio’s user-friendly offerings, unwavering creativity, and unmatched approach to customer care are cited as leading-edge qualities deserving recognition.BOSTON, MA, USA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced that it was named a winner in the prestigious CRM Watchlist 2022 award. Developed by ‘the godfather of CRM’ Paul Greenberg, the award recognizes the companies that significantly influenced the market in 2021 and are structured to sustain the impact over the next three years.
Creatio, which has won the award six times prior, was recognized once again as one of the leading CRM vendors, achieving the highest score in the Best Presentation category. While announcing the winners during the CRM Playaz show, Paul Greenberg said of Creatio:
“Creatio is the best company I’ve ever seen in terms of how they apply things and do things. This is a company that gets creativity, but at the same time, builds incredibly technically sound capabilities. The new Freedom Release is brilliant. Creatio has always been technically strong and interesting, but recently their new interface, bar none to me, is the single best user interface and user navigation, and thus UX, I have ever seen in any product.”
“We are honored to be named to the CRM Watchlist 2022 and immensely appreciate being recognized for our creativity and user-friendliness. Our products are designed to meet user expectations at every corner. We want our customers to have the best possible experiences, as such, we meet users where they are,” said Andie Dovgan, Chief Growth Officer, Creatio. “We look forward to innovating in 2022 and beyond, and providing our customers with limitless tools to own their automation.”
The winners of the awards were selected from 59 CRM technology providers that submitted applications. The evaluation was based on various criteria that outline the impact an organization has on the CRM market.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
