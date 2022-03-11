Submit Release
Mar 11, 2022

By: Chad Ross, Manager, Industry Relations & Total Store Collaboration, FMI

APAs Jim Rohn, the entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker once said, “Take advantage of every opportunity to practice your communications skills so that when important occasions arise, you will have the style, the sharpness, the clarity, and the emotions to affect other people.” Developing a strong aptitude for impactful communication in your personal and professional life is a goal everyone should strive for. Likewise, thoughtful and strategic communication skills should be the goal of every asset protection professional. From interrogations and de-escalation tactics to customer engagement and team building, asset protection professionals are responsible for a host of interpersonal job functions. Understanding how to make meaningful connections in high-stress situations, as well as in everyday conversations, will not only make you a more competent leader, but it will also help ensure the people around you are safe.

With 20 years of experience, Dale Reeves (Director of Loss Prevention – Associated Food Stores) will be joining the FMI Asset Protection & Grocery Resilience Conference on Wednesday, March 23rd, for our keynote session: Inspire People to Greatness. As an interrogator, Dale studied strategic communications in depth and has developed a technique to quickly connect with another person in a meaning way. The session is based on his book, Inspire People to Greatness: How to Connect Through Personal Conversation as Taught by an Interrogator. Like the book, this session will look to give the audience the tools that that they can use to make a difference in people’s everyday lives.

