CryptoVault.net Launches World’s First Secure Crypto Certificate
Send Crypto securely to anyone regardless of whether they have a digital wallet or not.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just like giving gift cards or savings bonds are standard today, offering crypto certificates will be the norm in a few years. Now you can send crypto certificates as a gift to a child or a loved one safely and securely, whether they have a digital wallet or not.
This patent-pending system gives users the option to time lock certificates until a selected week, month, or year.
The company, founded in 2021, consists of 13 members who play an essential part in developing and running their successful business. Navdeep Garg is the lead developer for Crypto Vault’s CVT coin, most known for his work with Shiba Inu Coin.
Crypto Vault has recently partnered with The Philadelphia Alumni Chapter Achievement Academy to educate kids about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology and encourage planning and long-term saving as part of a financial literacy program.
At the end of the training, each child will be given a Crypto Certificate of 25,000 crypto vault coins as a token of appreciation for participating.
Crypto Vault’s CVT coin will be available on select digital exchanges Friday 03/11/2022.
