EverATH Introduces a Smart Anti-Dump System for Investors

/EIN News/ -- Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Overview

EverATH is a smart anti-dump system preventing panic sales and market manipulation

The project features a BEP-20 token

The oracle-controlled system is based on an asynchronous data processing model in Node.js.

The BSC market has some projects that consider the investor’s interest in obtaining high returns safely and on time throughout the project’s life cycle. Since most of the projects attain the ATH point (All Time High) very fast, their price crashes and continues to remain low, leading to high losses. It affects the current investors who are investing in the project. The market manipulation of whales or large capital investors results in panic sales among small or amateur investors. It can lead to heavy capital losses for the project, new investors, and the entire project ecosystem. These experiences limit most investors from betting on upcoming projects.

Everath is the solution to these manipulation issues. The proposal is based on an asynchronous data processing model in Node.js. It focuses on getting real-time information regarding various transactions, identifies automation patterns or bots, and mitigates them. The Everath oracle model operates 24x7 on Amazon EC2 mirror servers.





EVERATH token ($EATH)

The project introduces EATH token operating within the Binance Smart Chain and focuses on steady market growth. Furthermore, it controls price drop automatically through its oracle-controlled Smart “Anti-dump” System.

How does $EATH operate?

Everath is the first BBTC Satellite Token. The BBTC ecosystem token belongs to projects focused on the interoperability between functions and communities and the growth of all projects in the ecosystem.

Every transaction in the ecosystem generates an event received by a validation oracle that analyzes the market’s price variation. It takes into account the token’s last ATH. After performing specific calculations, the project sets a support limit of -15% after reaching the maximum price. Once the price reaches that limit, the contract will limit the sales through Permanence Award- a contributory system.

Ultimately, the token controls the capital of every Everath investor, ensuring steady profitability without worrying about any sudden drops in the market valuation.

What is the Permanence Award system?

The “Permanence Award” system motivates actual profit sales and promises high rewards for the holders. The system applies a 35% tax on transactions below the15% sell limit on the last ATH. The tax collection then equally distributes automatically among the holders (as per their percent participation).

Tokenomics

Every purchase and sale charges a 2% tax on the token; 1% is distributed to token holders and 1% for oracle (gas and maintenance). The sales tax will be 35% with an activated “Premium for Permanence” system distributed equally among holders. 80% of the token is for market liquidity, 9% towards marketing, and 5% for multi-staking platform rewards.

Future scope

The BBTC token encourages investors to make a safe investment and prevent manipulation issues. It is available on the Binance Smart Chain network with liquidity on PancakeSwap. The company is currently listing $EATH on market platforms like CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, and others. The company is also running marketing campaigns on multiple platforms and working on their marketing plans collaborating with influencers and YouTubers for PR. Additionally, Everath is looking forward to integrating with the BBTC V2 lottery and BBTC staking platform and introducing their trading game.

Join the community

https://everath.com

https://t.me/EverathAnnouncements

https://t.me/everathofficial

https://twitter.com/EverathOfficial

https://www.reddit.com/user/OfficialEverath





Everath info@everath.com https://everath.com