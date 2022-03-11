Global Cattle Feed Market Analysis By End User (Feed, Fodder, Agro-Based, Other End Users)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cattle Feed Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Ingredients (Corn, Oilseeds, Additives), Animal Type (Young Ruminants, Mature Ruminants), Distribution Channel, Application, End User, and By Geography
The Global Cattle Feed Market is accounted for $81.22 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $108.32 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Animal feed is the food given to home grown creatures, particularly those in the domesticated animals. Cattle feed is a vital element in creature farming and it adds to the larger part cost of the raising animals. Ranchers as a rule attempt to lessen cost for this food by enhancing costly feeds with substitutes, for example, food squander like spent grain from lager fermenting. Creature prosperity is one of the excellent variables that choose the fate of animals industry. Prosperity of creatures is profoundly subject to even wholesome feed. The cattle feed industry is venturing into the market of feed-acidifiers, feed-catalysts, feed-anti-infection agents, and feed-microbial. The additives segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the growing demand from the cattle feed industry as a feed supplement. Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, due to higher rate of traction for dairy products, owing to its increased demand from vegan consumers, rising human population, and growing per capita incomes. North America is projected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the easy and abundant availability of raw materials such as maize and dextrose in the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Cattle Feed Market include BASF SE, Biomin Holding GmbH, DSM, DE HEUS. ALL, Cargill, Incorporated, United Farmers Cooperative, ADM Animal Nutrition, Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Kemin Industries, Inc., Farmer's Grain Company, Land O'Lakes, Inc., Nutreco, Provita Eurotech Ltd, and Van Aarsen International.
Stratistics Market Research Consulting Private Limited offer reports which supply an in-detail study and predict about the industry covering the inclusive overview of the market that will help clients and business creation policies.
We offer market estimations, forecasts, regional segmentation for the market which covers the world's largest economies, and CAGR of any prominent country in the report as per the client's interest.
