UZBEKISTAN, March 10 - Tashkent International Investment Forum to become a platform for promising projects

On March 10, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a meeting on preparations for the Tashkent International Investment Forum.

The event is scheduled for March 24-26. It is expected to be attended by 1.5 thousand large investors and high-level guests from 56 countries, representatives of international organizations and financial institutions. Presidents of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Asian Development Bank, ministers of several states, heads of large corporations and companies will take part in the forum.

Over 40 events will be held within the framework of the forum, including a plenary session and industry meetings, roundtable discussions, presentations, briefings and others. The forum will become a platform for the presentation of promising projects that are important for the country’s economy. Opportunities for attracting foreign capital, the created conditions and attractive areas of activity for foreign investors will be presented.

The President of Uzbekistan was informed about the preparations for the forum.

Noting that such an investment forum is being held in Uzbekistan for the first time, the President gave instructions to organize the event at a high level.

The task was set to demonstrate the openness of Uzbekistan to the international business community, the investment potential of each industry and region. The need was noted for achieving concrete results in attracting advanced technologies and investments to large projects.

Source: UzA