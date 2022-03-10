WISCONSIN, March 10 - An Act to renumber and amend 66.0511 (1); to amend 66.0511 (2); and to create 66.0511 (1) (a) of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting use of choke holds by law enforcement officers in use of force policies. (FE)
Status: S - Enacted into law
Important Actions (newest first)
SB121 in Sen: Representative Anderson added as a cosponsor - 2022-03-10
