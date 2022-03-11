GemVault Fintech Becomes First-ever Sri Lankan Company to be listed on Bitcoin.com
Paper money is going away”COLOMBO, WESTERN, SRI LANKA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GemVault Fintech (PVT) Ltd., the mother company of GemPay, a cryptocurrency payment gateway and processor has now listed on Bitcoin.com under Bitcoin Maps. Bitcoin Maps is a leading tool for consumers to discover venues where they can spend bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies in countries around the world. GemVault Fintech is currently the only company listed in Sri Lanka establishing them as pioneers in the cryptocurrency space.
— Elon Musk
Through the rollout of GemPay, GemVault Fintech plans to expand the acceptance of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by merchants in the Sri Lankan market. GemPay allows merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments without having to worry about the risk of price fluctuations and receive settlement to their bank accounts in Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR). The GemPay platform can be integrated to both offline and online purchases. Offline purchases are completed via the GemPay POS or any android device and online purchases can be done with OpenCart or Word Press plugins as well as custom API integrations.
With over 300 million crypto users worldwide and over 18,000 businesses globally accepting cryptocurrency payments, this industry is expanding rapidly. Sri Lanka as one of the top tourist destinations in the world, should be ready to cater to this newly emerging crypto tourism market. GemVault Fintech is on the cutting edge of expanding the cryptocurrency industry in Sri Lanka and looks forward to helping many other businesses to get listed and have their footprint in the global arena.
Sumudu Dharmarathne
GemVault Fintech (PVT) Ltd.
+94 77 697 9819
media@gempay.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn