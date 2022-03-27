GemPay Partners with Miraculous Holidays and Event Master Academy for Road to EMF
EINPresswire.com/ -- Thorz of Event Master Academy and Miraculous Holidays (Pvt) Ltd joined hands with GemPay to have the first-ever International Music Festival in Sri Lanka called Road to EMF (Eleatic Mask Festival) with a strong global sensational DJ Artist line up on 26th Match 2022 to be held at Port City Colombo, Sri Lanka with the main objective of promoting Sri Lanka as one of the best event tourism destinations in the world. Sri Lanka is a paradise island rich in natural resources and numerous tourist destinations around the country such as sandy beaches, nature and environment, adventure, culture and heritage, cuisine, wildlife, and many more options to explore.
Thorz of Event Master Academy/Road to EMF is considered as one of the world’s leading professional event organizers. He provides the leadership in organizing and making this Road to EMF a success. Thorz has exposure and experience in professional event performance management in the international arena has giving him the tools and skills to achieve his target. International DJ sensations Lost Stories, Rave Radio, Bonka, Teri Miko have already arrived in Sri Lanka and few more DJ artists such as Wolf Pack to arrive today to perform live in Sri Lanka 26th March 2022.
Miraculous Holidays (Pvt) Ltd has operated travel and tourism business operations in Sri Lanka for over a decade and which is a registered company with Tourism Development Authority of Sri Lanka. Miraculous provides the facilities to book tours, apartments, hotels, activities online along with apartment booking, airline ticket booking and car rentals etc. Miraculous has already arranged many attractive and special travel tour and hotel packages combining this entertainment event with the view to attract a considerable number of foreign fans and other young travelers worldwide. Accordingly Miraculous Holidays has already planned high price tickets categories arranged through leading and 5-star selected hotels in Sri Lanka such as Cinnamon Grand, Cinnamon Lakeside, Shangri-la, Kingsbury, Taj Samudra, Hilton and 4-star hotels like Galadari, OZO, Marino Beach and other selected hotels will be effectively utilized for this purpose.
GemVault Fintech (Pvt) Ltd, GemPay provides the payment gateway solutions for bitcoin and other cryptocurrency users worldwide for holiday experiences in Sri Lanka. Miraculous Holidays and GemPay signed their business cooperation and partnership agreement to work together on 17th March 2022 at Shangri-La, Colombo where Miraculous Holidays became the first-ever Sri Lankan travel company to accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by partnering with GemPay. Miraculous Holidays and Thorz of Event Master Academy also signed their business cooperation and partnership agreement to work together on 23th March 2022 at Shangri-La, Colombo and became the official travel partners of Road to EMF and thereby took the lead to promote event tourism in Sri Lanka powered by GemPay to facilitate cryptocurrency users worldwide.
With this business cooperation, cryptocurrency payment system of GemPay has been integrated to the website of Miraculous Holidays to attract many cryptocurrency users in the world and become the pioneer in Sri Lanka’s travel companies to accept cryptocurrency. The long-term objective of each business partner is to make a global impact to boost the Sri Lankan tourism industry by developing event tourism with an Annual Global International Music Event which offers visitors a holiday feeling with a real Sri Lankan atmosphere using cryptocurrency facilitated by GemPay cryptocurrency payment system to explore Sri Lanka.
When someone is planning to visit Sri Lanka, Miraculous Holidays has solutions for all our fun-loving clients to make their vacation convenient and free from troubles of currency exchange trouble. Miraculous Holidays now accepts cryptocurrency payments in Sri Lanka for the first time and cryptocurrency users worldwide now contact Miraculous Holidays now and plan their next dream vacation in Miraculous Sri Lanka! Miraculous Holidays is ready to offer the best traveling experience for all the music lovers wishing to make memories at Road to EMF and Sri Lanka. Book your Holidays & Hotels in Sri Lanka with bitcoin and cryptocurrencies now.
