Transformational investments in transportation, housing and climate lead as Legislature adjourns for 2022

The Legislature ended a short but historic session Thursday night, headlined by a once-in-a-generation transportation revenue package that will reduce emissions and our dependence on fossil fuels. The Legislature also closed on important investments in housing and homelessness, education, and salmon recovery along with key policies to improve health care.

“Sixty days ago, I asked for big action and 60 days later legislators delivered,” said Gov. Jay Inslee after legislators adjourned. “While some work remains for next session, legislators acted on some of the most urgent issues facing Washingtonians.”

The Legislature approved more than 300 bills this session. With the exception of bills containing an emergency clause, the governor will have 20 days to sign bills after they’re delivered to his office. Scheduled bill actions are available on the governor’s bill action web page.

