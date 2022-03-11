Renal Denervation Market - Biggest Innovations to Boost Global Growth in Near Future

UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Renal Denervation Market projects the renal denervation market was worth $197 million and is expected to reach $3,153 million with a CAGR of 48.5%, according to new research published by Allied Market Research. Symplicity Renal Denervation System is estimated to continue generating highest revenue throughout the forecast period, owing to growing number of product approvals across the globe. Europe held the leading position in the global market and is expected to maintain its lead in the future.

Increasing prevalence and incidence of hypertension and blood pressure, changing lifestyle of the people, improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, and cost effectiveness of the renal denervation procedure as compared to other multidrug treatment therapies propel the market growth. However, stringent approval process for renal denervation devices, and patient discomfort and pain that arises during the procedure hamper the market growth.

Vessix Renal Denervation System is projected to be the fastest growing segment, with a CAGR of 57.6%, as this system can be used for arteries of variable diameter (has a balloon that can be expanded into variable sizes). In addition, it uses a full-color graphic user interface that increases the accuracy and operation of the device. Boston Scientific, manufacturer of Vessix Renal Denervation System, considers this market to be a potential growth opportunity for expanding its business. Symplicity is the major and most frequently used product of the renal denervation market. "According to the CIRSE Member Survey (2013), Symplicity is used by approximately 78% of the European hospitals. This system is generally preferred as it delivers low level of RF energy and thus reduces the potential risks associated with high levels of RF radiation on body tissues". Says Deepa Tatkare, Senior Analyst, Healthcare Research at AMR

Radiofrequency was the most frequently used technology in the renal denervation market. In addition, it was the major segment and is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. Ultrasound is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 56.4%, as it overcomes the limitations of radiofrequency devices.

Key findings of Renal Denervation Market:

•On the basis of product type, the Symplicity Renal Denervation System segment accounted for the largest share, while Vessix Renal Denervation System is projected to grow at the fastest rate.

•Radiofrequency segment dominated the overall renal denervation market.

•Utrasound is poised to grow at the highest CAGR of 56.4% during the analysis period.

•Europe was the leading geographic market and it is projected to lead for the next few years.

•Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 50.6%.

Europes high share is attributed to the early start of this technology in European countries. In addition, most of the devices in this market have received a CE mark approval and are available for sales in the European region. On the other hand, North America accounts for a small proportion as renal denervation systems have not been approved by the FDA and are available only for investigational purpose in the North American market. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the analysis period, owing to presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of unmet medical needs for the treatment of hypertension, increase in awareness about the use of advanced technologies such as renal denervation systems, and high prevalence rate of resistant hypertension.

Key players have adopted product development as their key strategy to cater to the changing needs of the industry. Major players operating in this market include Ablative Solutions, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiosonic Ltd, Kona Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Mercator MedSystems, Inc., ReCor Medical, Inc., Renal Dynamics Limited, St. Jude Medical, Inc., and Terumo Medical Corporation. As of 2015, Medtronic dominated the overall renal denervation market, followed by St. Jude Medical.

