Hypha by Wireless Innovation Inc. Announces Launch of the Deployable HyphaMESH Range Extension (REX) Kit
The REX Kit extends the range of reliable broadband communications for emergency responders in areas where network coverage is limited, down, or does not exist.FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergency responders throughout the United States fight wildland fires, perform search and rescue missions, and coordinate disaster response and recovery operations in areas with limited to no wireless broadband coverage or in areas with degraded networks and downed towers. Without connectivity, responders and command personnel cannot send or receive critical real-time information, thereby decreasing operational efficiency and delaying response and recovery times – ultimately risking life and property.
The agile connectivity solutions technology team at Hypha by Wireless Innovation, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of the HyphaMESH Range Extension Kit (“REX Kit”), which is purpose-built for public safety to address this problem. The REX Kit is a deployable solution that creates a pop-up mesh network in minutes to extend network connectivity and Wi-Fi access in response areas with limited or no broadband coverage.
As Hypha’s flagship end-to-end solution, the REX Kit draws on Hypha’s new line of ruggedized portable, mobile and fixed mesh devices. Each HyphaMESH device has a range of up to three (3) miles line of sight range and serves as a Wi-Fi access point to support public safety operations with a secure, dedicated mesh network to extend network connectivity and Wi-Fi access anywhere.
The REX Kit creates a pop-up, self-forming, self-healing mesh network anywhere. With three (3) portable mesh devices and one (1) fixed mobile device, the REX Kit can extend LTE backhaul from the built-in Cradlepoint IB900 router up to nine (9) miles line of sight into a response area. Additionally, the REX Kit seamlessly integrates with fixed line or satellite IP backhaul.
Each HyphaMESH device creates its own Wi-Fi bubble, which means first responders can more reliably use their Wi-Fi enabled devices, and the software and applications they rely on, miles into response areas with limited or no coverage or in areas with downed and degraded networks.
Over the last year, Hypha has conducted testing throughout the country, proving the capability of the REX Kit to extend connectivity for wildland firefighting, search and rescue, in-building and tunnels, and disaster response. HyphaMESH successfully connected Wi-Fi enabled devices, such as smartphones and tablets, to stream live video, access situational awareness applications, mapping programs, and push-to-talk applications in response areas without LTE and LMR coverage.
The portability, rapid deployment, ease of use and reliable performance at networks’ edge and beyond are the key benefits of the REX Kit. Designed for quick, simple set up, the REX kit provides first responders with reliable, secure coverage extension. With the option to backhaul with cellular or satellite connections, the mesh network can be linked to the internet or used as an independent network.
“We believe this is a next generation step for critical communications with public safety personnel. They can now take their devices and network anywhere, giving them comfort that they can perform – and perform safely – wherever they are deployed,” said Angus Cuthbertson, Hypha’s Global Head of Sales.
The HyphaMESH REX Kit is available for purchase now. Contact Drew Delaney, Hypha Vice President of North American Sales, to request a demo or more information.
